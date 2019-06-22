ASEAN nations to join hands to bid for FIFA World Cup 2034 – Reports

Southeast Asia could soon host the biggest sporting event on the planet — the FIFA World Cup — after foreign ministers of the countries mooted a proposal to co-host the event in 2034.

The Bangkok Post are reporting that the foreign ministers from various Southeast Asian nations will put forward the proposal to the leaders at the ASEAN Summit 2019 which began in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

According to Thailand’s foreign minister Don Pramudwinai, the plan will be proposed to various leaders of the ASEAN on Sunday to receive their endorsement.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and PSSI of Indonesia had expressed their interest to bid for the 2034 World Cup together last year.

An #ASEAN of solidarity & consensus is the most valuable asset in building our community & maintaining the central role of the Association #AMM #ASEANSummit pic.twitter.com/qvMMDpiOuL — PhamBinhMinh (@FMPhamBinhMinh) June 22, 2019

The 2002 World Cup co-hosted by Japan and Korea Republic was the first to be held in Asia while Qatar will host the upcoming 2022 edition. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

China PR as well as Australia and New Zealand have also expressed interest in hosting the 25th edition of the world championship in 2034 from Asia while African nations of Egypt, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are also interested, according to reports.

Recently, Myanmar and Indonesia have jointly expressed interest in hosting the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup along with Indonesia who are expected to bid independently.

The ASEAN features 10 nations which are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.