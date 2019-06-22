Philippine Football Federation looks to add more clubs to Philippines Football League for the next season

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has invited applications for PFF and AFC Club Licensing with the hope of adding more clubs to the seven-team Philippines Football League.

The club license is necessary for any club to participate and compete in club competitions conducted by the PFF or Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in the 2020 season.

“Philippine football clubs interested to participate in any PFF Club Competitions or AFC Club Competitions must go through the PFF Club Licensing process to apply for a club license,” PFF said on its website.

“Clubs who want to join the Philippines Football League 2020 season are required to lodge their application this year. The deadline of application is on Saturday — June 29,” they added.

The clubs who apply will be assessed in five areas — Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administrative, Legal, and Financial.

The Philippines Football League is into its third season this year returning after the new Philippine Premier League (PPL) was folded after just one matchday.

Mendiola FC and Philippine Air Force Club were not granted licenses by the PFF to play in the Philippine Premier League while Global Makati FC, Stallion Laguna FC and Ceres Negros had withdrawn leaving just four clubs in the PPL.

(Photo courtesy: Philippine Football Federation)