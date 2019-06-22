Doan Van Hau could become most expensive player in Vietnam after deal with European top division club – Reports

Young defender Doan Van Hau could be in line to become the most expensive player in Vietnamese football history after reportedly striking a deal with FK Austria Wien for next season.

Vietnamese media are citing source at the 20-year-old Vietnam international’s club Hanoi FC to report that he will move to Austrian top division side next season on a one-year loan deal with a buyout clause.

Austria Wien is expected to pay € 100,000 (US$ 113,000) for Van Hau while they will offer US$ 774,000 to Hanoi to buy the left-back on a permanent basis if he impresses during the next campaign. However, Vietnam Net are reporting that the V.League club is holding for US$ 1 million.

This transfer fee could mean that Van Hau will become the most expensive player in Vietnam’s football history. The current record for the most expensive Vietnamese footballer is held by goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who moved to Muangthong United for US$ 500,000 at the start of this year.

Austria Wien are one of the giants of Austrian Bundesliga having won 24 league titles and 27 domestic cups in their country. They will play in the Europa League next season after finishing fourth in the league during the 2018-19 season.

Van Hau was recently in the news when he was connected with rumours of a move to German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach while Muangthong United were also reportedly interested in the Vietnam starlet.

If reports turn out to be true, Van Hau will be just the second from Vietnam to play in Europe after legendary striker Le Cong Vinh who played for Leixoes in Portugal in 2005.

Another Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to undergo trials at French second division side Clermont Foot 63 in the coming weeks after returning from a loan stint with Incheon United of Korea Republic.