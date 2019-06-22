LIVE: Lao Premier League – Young Elephants FC vs Lao Toyota FC 

In the second Pepsi Lao Premier League match of Saturday, it is a top of the table clash between Young Elephants FC and Lao Toyota FC at the National University of Laos Stadium in Vientiane.

Both Lao Toyota and Young Elephants are tied on 12 points at the top of the Lao Premier League table, however, the former has played two matches less and have the opportunity to launch themselves into the lead with a win over the Young Elephants on Saturday.

Lao Toyota have maintained a perfect record in the league so far having all four of their opening matches in the Laos top division — against Master 7 FC, Lao Army and twice Evo United.

Meanwhile, Young Elephants have won three and drawn three of their six games so far, but have the best defensive record in the league having conceded just three goals so far this season.

It will be a showdown between the best defence and the best attack in Laos at Vientiane with defending champions Lao Toyota having scored 23 goals in the four matches they have played this season!

Lao Toyota FC, Young Elephants FC, Master 7 FC, Lao Police FC, Evo United and Lao Army are competing the 2019 edition of the Lao Premier League.

Young Elephants FC vs Lao Toyota FC in the Lao Premier League will kick off at at 7:45 PM HKT. You can watch the game LIVE right here!