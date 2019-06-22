LIVE: Lao Premier League – Master 7 FC vs Police FC

In the first of the two Pepsi Lao Premier League matches of Saturday, Master 7 FC will take on Lao Police FC at the National University of Laos Stadium in Vientiane.

Both Lao Police FC and Master 7 FC have collected 10 points so far and are sitting third and fourth respectively in the six-team Lao Premier League points table.

While Lao Police have collected their 10 points from six matches, three wins, one draw and two defeats, Master 7 FC have won three, drawn one and lost three of the seven matches they have played.

Master 7, however, defeated Evo United 5-3 in their last match in the Laos top division and are on a three-match unbeaten run while Lao Police were held to a 2-2 draw by second-placed Young Elephants FC in their previous game.

Master 7 had defeated Lao Police 5-2 when the two teams met last on March 30. Lao Toyota FC, Young Elephants FC, Master 7 FC, Lao Police FC, Evo United and Lao Army are competing the 2019 edition of the Lao Premier League.

Master 7 FC vs Lao Police FC in the Lao Premier League will kick off at at 5 PM HKT. You can watch the game LIVE right here!