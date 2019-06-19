French club confirm they have expressed interest for Vietnam star striker Nguyen Cong Phuong

Nguyen Cong Phuong was supposed to go on trials at an unnamed European club after Vietnam national team’s King’s Cup 2019 campaign, but there has been no updates regarding striker almost two weeks after the conclusion of the tournament.

However, it now looks like the his V.League club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC are yet to allow the Vietnamese forward permission to travel to Europe to attend a try-out with a French second division club.

This has been revealed by Sport5 who also have news that the unnamed club is indeed Clermont Foot 63, who are sitting 10th in the Ligue 2 — France’s second division.

The news outlet recently revealed an email conversation in which a person named Jerome Champagne, who claims to be an adviser to Clermont president Ahmet Schaefer, confirmed that they are interested in bringing Cong Phuong to France.

“We can confirm that the information is correct and Clermont Foot 63 was interested in having Nguyen Cong Phuong to come to Clermont for a try-out at the end of June-July,” Champagne wrote in the mail.

“But so far he has not been authorised to do so by HAGL,” he added.

24-year-old Cong Phuong had cut short a loan at K League club Incheon United to return to Vietnam and his parent club HAGL had revealed that he will go on a trial to Europe to win a move abroad again.