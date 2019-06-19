Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli confirm former Persepolis and IR Iran boss Branko Ivankovic as new head coach

Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli Saudi FC have confirmed the appointment of former Persepolis FC boss Branko Ivankovic as their new head coach.

It was earlier reported that the Croatian, who took Persepolis to the final of the AFC Champions League 2018 and won them three consecutive Iran Pro League titles, had reached an agreement with Al Ahli and signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club.

#WelcomeBranko Branko Ivankovic is the new manager of the first football team after signing a 2-year contract pic.twitter.com/8egI6Ws2uT — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) June 18, 2019

And Al Ahli have now announced the appointment and has confirmed that the former IR Iran national team head coach has put pen to a two-year contract to manage them.

This means a return to Saudi Arabia for the 65-year-old who has previously managed Ettifaq in the Saudi top division during the 2011-12 season. He will replace caretaker coach Yousif Anbar who had taken charge after former Qatar head coach Jorge Fossati was dismissed just two months into his reign.

Ivankovic’s first assignment with his new club will be an AFC Champions League 2019 Round of 16 tie against local rivals Al Hilal on August 6 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.