Philippines international Kevin Ingreso signs for Thai League leaders Buriram United

Philippines international midfielder Kevin Ingreso has joined Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United after leaving Philippines Football League club Ceres Negros FC last month.

Buriram have announced the signing of the 26-year-old who has been a regular for the Philippines national team since 2015 and took part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 — the Azkals’ maiden appearance in the continental championship.

At Buriram, Ingreso will join his Philippines teammate Javier Patino who is in his second stint with the Thai domestic champions.

German-born Ingreso had left his previous club Ceres at the end of May following three years at the club.

“It’s been a wonderful three and a half years with Ceres-Negros FC, the team has helped shaped my career. I am sad and happy at the same time that I’m leaving but I believe that I’ve taken a beautiful opportunity that will help me grow as an athlete,” he had said back then.

Buriram recently made it to the summit of the Thai League table displacing Port FC following a 3-1 win over them. The Thunder Castles have 29 points from 14 matches while Port are one point behind at second place. Bangkok United are third trailing Buriram by four points.