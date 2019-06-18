Injury hits Vietnam again as striker set to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers due to torn ACL

Striker Phan Van Duc has become the second player who will miss the majority of Vietnam national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers due to injury.

Van Duc was part of head coach Park Hang-seo squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but is set to miss the rest of the season due to an injury he sustained while training with his V.League side Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC.

Defender Tran Dinh Trong was also ruled out of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and much of the World Cup Qualifiers due to an injury earlier this month.

VNExpress International are reporting that the 23-year-old has suffered an anterior crucial ligament (ACL) tear and is to undergo a surgery on his knee.

Adding more concern to the setback is the fact that this is Van Duc’s second ACL injury this season with the striker forced to already sit out most of the season since March.

He had only returned to training recently and was not included in Vietnam’s King’s Cup 2019 team.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers is slated to begin in September with the draw for the second round to be held in Malaysia on July 17.