Reports: IR Iran’s Indian-origin star Omid Singh invited to national team camp by Igor Stimac

New India head coach Igor Stimac has invited Omid Singh, an Iranian football player of Indian origin, to join up with the national team camp.

A fan-site IFTWC reports that Omid, a 28-year-old winger who plies his trade in the Iran Pro League with Nassaji FC, has been invited by India coach Stimac into the national team fold.

Although he was raised in IR Iran, Omid’s father holds an Indian passport, making him eligible to represent the country.

From our understanding, Omid is being considered by Stimac to be a part of the national team set up.

However, sources close to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) say that the player will be unwilling to let go of his Iranian passport for an Indian passport, a mandate to represent India in any sport, as it will mean he will become an Asian quota player at his Iranian club.

India coach Igor Stimac has overseen just two games in charge of the team since he took over from Stephen Constantine. His first game was a 3-1 defeat to Curacao in the King’s Cup semifinals but a much improved performance in the 3rd/4th placing match against hosts Thailand saw India emerge 1-0 winners.

Under the Croatian, there are signs that the Blue Tigers will press higher and play on the front foot – a marked departure from the tactics of his English predecessor.

The incorporation of talented players like Omid, with experience in international leagues, would only serve that purpose further.

Here are some of the reactions on social media to the news that offer clarity to the situation surrounding the player:

BREAKING NEWS: Iran League star Omid Singh to attend India camp.#IndianFootball #BackTheBluehttps://t.co/3rBLhemnke — Indian Football Team-For World Cup (@IFTWC) June 18, 2019

No he is eligible to represent India since his father has Indian passport. — Indian Football Team-For World Cup (@IFTWC) June 18, 2019

So apparently according to a report from @IFTWC , Omid singh has been invited for the national team camp in Mumbai and he too has accepted to attend it . The persian gulf pro league player can play as Attacking mid / winger ( 1/n ) — Raghav Sharma (@Innovate007) June 18, 2019

While playing for pars jonoubi from ( 2016 -2018 ) he scored a total of 10 goals in 46 appearances also providing double digit assists. This performance attracted interests most notably from KV Kortrijk ( Belgian Ist division ) — Raghav Sharma (@Innovate007) June 18, 2019