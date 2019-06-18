A-League Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna joins Indian Super League side ATK

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK have pulled off a coup after striking a one-year deal with former Wellington Pheonix striker Roy Krishna who was the top goalscorer in the recently-concluded A-League season.

The 31-year-old Fiji international striker had scored 18 goals in the 2018-19 A-League campaign and was a target of several clubs in Australia as well as abroad with rumours suggesting he would move to the K League for the upcoming season.

However, Krishna has now revealed that he will be spending the next season in India — the country his ancestors came from.

“140 years ago, my ancestors came to Fiji from Kolkata in India in search of better opportunities. Today marks the start of a similar journey as I join ATK in the Hero India Super League Club,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I’m delighted to join ATK for a year. I have taken my time to make what I feel is the right decision for me and my family, and ATK presents a great new opportunity for me in a new league,” Krishna said.

“As I make my way to Kolkatta, my new home for the ISL season, I look forward to working with the club and engaging with its fans. I’m impressed by what I’ve heard and seen of the club, its culture and its fanbase, and I’m really excited to head out there in the next few months,” he wrote.

“At the same time, I look forward to introducing the club and its fans to Fiji, my homeland. I’m eager to promote Fijian tourism, people and culture while in India. I feel like we’ve come full circle as I head back to where it all began for our forefathers,” Krishna said.

The prolific scorer was named the best player in the A-League last season, but had decided to leave Phoenix after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the club. He has scored 23 goals in 35 international appearances for Fiji.

ATK have won the ISL title twice — in 2014 and 2016 — but finished sixth in the 10-team league last season under Steve Coppell.