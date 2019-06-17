Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo hints at contract extension with Golden Dragons

Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo has hinted that talks are ongoing to extend his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Park has had a highly-successful stint with Vietnam since joining them in 2017 as he took their U-23 side to the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship as well as the semifinals of the Asian Games 2018 and the seniors to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title and quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

However, his contract with the VFF will run its course by January 2020 during which time Vietnam will be in the middle of an important 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign.

The UNSUNG HEROES of Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 journey

The South Korean tactician is also expected to lead the U-23 side to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at Philippines in December 2019 as well as the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship at Thailand in January 2020 which makes the contract situation all the more important.

However, in what will come a respite for the supporters of the Golden Dragons, Park has confirmed that the talks between his representatives and the Vietnam federation are to take place in the near future.

“I have had the privilege to work in Vietnam and I have received plenty of love and support from the Vietnamese football fans which gives me added responsibility,” said the head coach.

“The process for the contract is quite complicated. I have authorised my representative for the negotiations and he will find an agreement with the VFF soon,” Park said during a promotion event for Samsung in Ho Chi Minh City.