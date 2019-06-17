Sacked Muangthong United head coach Yoon Jong-hwan in contention for Thailand national team job – Reports

Former Muangthong United head coach Yoon Jong-hwan is interested in taking over the job at the Thailand national team, according to reports.

This is according to Siamsport who are claiming that Yoon, who was fired from his position at Muangthong earlier this month, has already held talks with officials from the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

The South Korean had resigned from his role at the Thai League giants on June 12 and has since been replaced by Thailand U-23 head coach Alexandre Gama who will now look to rescue the club from their disastrous campaign.

SCG Muangthong United confirm the mutual decision for Head Coach Yoon Jong-hwan to leave the club. SCG Muangthong United thanks Coach Yoon and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/uT0mkXKQQE — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) June 12, 2019

Now, the 46-year-old, who was part of the Korea Republic squad at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, is looking at the senior national team post which has been vacant since the resignation of caretaker coach Sirisak Yodyardthai following the King’s Cup 2019.

Siamsport reports that the South Korean tactician has visited the FA Thailand offices and submitted his resume to FAT officials for considering him for the role.

Yoon has prior experience in coaching in Japan and Korea Republic with him having served as the head coach at J.League’s Sagan Tosu and Cerezo Osaka as well as K League’s Ulsan Hyundai.

Thailand will take part in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers starting September 2019. Thailand had recently appointed former Barcelona youth coach Carles Romagosa as their technical director and is looking to find a permanent head coach ever since the sacking of Milovan Rajevac during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in January.