Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic signs two-year deal with Saudi Professional League giants – Reports

It looks like Branko Ivankovic’s four-year reign at IR Iran’s Persepolis FC is coming to an end after reports suggest he has signed a deal to take over at Saudi Professional League giants Al Alhi Saudi FC.

It is being reported that the Croatian tactician has reached an agreement with Al Ahli to take over as their head coach next season and has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club.

The reports go against Persepolis general manager Iraj Arab’s claims that Ivankovic was to remain as the Iranian champions’ boss in the upcoming season.

Ivankovic helped Persepolis win the Iran’s domestic league three times in four season and also took them to the final of last year’s AFC Champions League where they lost to Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

He also has an Hazfi Cup and three Iran Super Cups to show for his four-year stint with the Iranian club.

65-year-old Ivankovic had also managed the Iran national team between 2002 and 2006 and have also had stints with China PR’s Shandong Luneng and Dinamo Zagreb at his home country.

It was a shock to hear that Branko Ivanković is leaving @PersepolisFC; thank you boss for all these championships. We will always ❤️ you, professor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TnLi8Omaxr — Mahdi Taghizadeh (@mahdi) June 16, 2019

Al Ahli finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League this season and saw former Qatar national team head coach Jorge Fossati being replaced by Yousef Anbar midway through the season.

They are scheduled to face Al Hilal FC in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 in August 2019.