Former Premier League manager named new head coach of Qatar Super League side Al Gharafa

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Gharafa SC have appointed former Fulham and Watford manager Slavisa Jokanovic as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

The 50-year-old Jokanovic has gained a strong reputation in England where he helped both Watford and Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

الصربي سلاڤيسا يوكانوڤيتش مدرّباً لفهود #الغرافة بعقدٍ يمتدّ لموسمين pic.twitter.com/7CRUbrWTtI — Al Gharafa SC (@ALGHARAFACLUB) June 16, 2019

He has almost managed Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel as well as has prior experience in Asian football after serving as the head coach of Thai League giants Muangthong United during the 2012-13 season.

Jokanovic has signed a two-year contract with Al Gharafa and will replace French coach Christian Gourcuff.

The Cheetahs finished eighth in the Qatar Stars League last season with a squad boasting the likes of Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder and IR Iran’s Mehdi Taremi and will be hoping to return to AFC Champions League with an improved domestic showing next season under their new coach.

Jokanovic was a defensive midfielder during his playing days for Yugoslavia and clubs including CD Tenerife and Chelsea. He was one of the names rumoured to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss last summer.