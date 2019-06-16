Buriram United go top of Thai League 1 with Port victory

Buriram United have overtaken Port FC at the top of Thai League 1 after recording a 3-1 win over the previous leaders at the PAT Stadium on Sunday evening.

The visitors got off to a dream start in the third minute after Pedro Junior was brought down inside the area by a clumsy challenge from Todsapol Lated, paving the way for Andres Tunez to open the scoring from the penalty spot.

But, three minutes into the second half, Port levelled the scores when a cheeky no-look pass from Siwakorn Jakkuprasat released Panphanpong Pinkong down the left, and his cross to the near post was expertly headed home by Sergio Suarez from an acute angle.

Nonetheless, Buriram reclaim the lead in the 55th minute when Pedro Junior embarked on an enterprising run down the left and made his way into the box before rifling a low shot past Watchara Buathong.

And, three minutes after the hour mark, the defending champions made sure of the victory after Tunez’s initial effort from a Sasalak Haiprakhon corner was parried by Watchara but the loose ball reached Chitipat Tanklang, who made no mistake in steering his header into the top corner.

The result also means that, despite their unconvincing start to the campaign, Buriram are now top of the table with a one-point lead over Port with just one game to go to the halfway mark of the campaign.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Bangkok United moved joint-third with a 2-0 win over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol, Muangthong United’s miserable season continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Chonburi, while PTT Rayong were also 2-0 victors over Chiangmai FC.

PORT FC: Watchara Buathong, Nitipong Selanon, Elias Dolah, Todsapol Lated (Sumanya Purisay 64’), Panphanpong Pinkong, David Rochela, Sergio Suarez, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat (Arthit Boodjinda 85’), Pakorn Prempak (Nurul Sriyankem 76’), Bordin Phala, Dragan Boskovic.

BURIRAM UNITED: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chitipat Tanklang, Andres Tunez, Pansa Hemviboon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Hajime Hosogai, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Supachai Jaided (Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri 90+2’), Supachok Sarachat (Suphanat Mueanta 79’), Pedro Junior (Javier Patino 90+5’).

Photo credit: Buriram United FC