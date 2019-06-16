Star-studded line-ups for JDT All-Stars Charity Match revealed; Ronaldo, Makelele, Cambiasso & Pires to team up!

The starting 11s for the JDT All-Stars Charity Match between JDT TMJ and JDT Rest of the World have been revealed and there is no doubt it is going to be a treat for football fans!

The charity match is to be held at the Malaysia Super League champions’ home ground of Larkin Stadium on June 30 and will feature some of the biggest names in world football including Brazil World Cup winners Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto, Robert Pires, Edgar Davids, Claudio Caniggia, Marco Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta, Esteban Cambiasso, Claude Makalele and Florent Malouda.

They will be joined by players from the current JDT squad including Diogo, Mauricio, Safawi Rasid, Gonzalo Cabrera and Farizal Marlias as well as head coach Benjamin Mora, manager Luciano Figueroa and the club owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris.

As per the starting line-ups published by the Malaysian club, the JDT TMJ side will have former Chelsea and France attacker Malouda, the Phenomenon Ronaldo and 1998 World Cup winner Pires leading the line while TMJ himself, Makelele and Argentine star Cambiasso will make up the midfield.

The defence will be manned by two Italians Materazzi and Zambrotta as well as JDT’s Mauricio and La’Vere Corbin Ong. The Rest of the World 11 are also not far behind and will have a front three featuring Bebeto, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha and Caniggia.

Their midfield will feature Dutchman Davids and Rivaldo while the defence features Mexico’s Rafael Marquez who has the experience of playing in five World Cups including the last one in Russia in 2018.

The proceeds from the match will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation while the football legends will also conduct a coaching clinic and be available for autographs and photo opportunities on July 1.