WATCH: Buriram United & Vietnam star Luong Xuan Truong’s free kick that was voted Thai League Goal of the Month

Buriram United midfielder Luong Xuan Truong’s superb free kick goal against Nakhon Ratchasima has been voted by the fans as Thai League’s Goal of the Month!

The goal came in a 2-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima on May 11 in Thailand’s top division and was incidentally the Vietnam international midfielder’s first goal for the Thunder Castles in the league since his move from V.League last February.

The 24-year-old has been making a good impact at Buriram having appeared for the club in the league as well as in their AFC Champions League 2019 campaign that ended in the group stages.

Xuan Truong was also part of Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam squad for the King’s Cup 2019 where the Golden Dragons lost to Curacao in the final after defeating Thailand 1-0 in their opening match.

He has also appeared for his nation at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, 2018 Asian Games, 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Reigning champions Buriram are currently second in the league table with 26 points from 13 matches. Port FC lead the standings having collected two more points than Buriram so far this season.

The two teams are scheduled to meet each other in a crucial fixture later today.