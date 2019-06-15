Beto Goncalves, Andik Vermansyah shine as Indonesia demolish Vanuatu 6-0 in friendly match

Veteran striker Beto Goncalves and winger Andik Vermansyah were the standout performers as Indonesia thrashed Vanuatu 6-0 in an international friendly at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday.

Brazilian-born striker Beto scored four of Timnas’ six goals while Andik provided assists to each of those four goals for the Madura United forward as Indonesia put behind a disappointing 4-1 loss to Jordan in Amman from earlier this week.

Indonesia went straight into the lead from kick off as Beto needed under two minutes to pierce the Vanuatu defence. However, it was Andik Vermansyah who did most of the work for the goal as he dribbled past his defender and crossed in for the 38-year-old to pull Timnas into the lead!

Pasukan Garuda siap bertarung menghadapi lawan pada laga malam ini. Sudah siap lihat aksi Garuda malam ini?🇮🇩🇮🇩🇮🇩#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/alhEV7rqIT — PSSI (@PSSI) June 15, 2019

Vanuatu attacker Elkington Molivakarua almost found an equaliser five minutes later, but should have directed his shot from the edge of the box further away from Indonesia captain Andritany Ardhiyas between the sticks.

But it was the hosts who doubled their lead in the 19th minute when Riko Simanjuntak expertly chested down a cross from the right onto the path of Evan Dimas who blasted a shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Beto could have easily scored a hattrick in the first half had he not been so wasteful in front of the goal. In the 15th minute, he had passed up on another tap in. At the half-hour mark, the Brazilian-born star once again fired over after meeting a cross at the centre of the box before failing to keep his header down from a chance few minutes later!

The scoreline remained the same the two teams went back to the dressing rooms, but Indonesia had their third soon after the restart and it was the duo behind the opening goal who combined yet again to McMenemy’s delight.

Andik played a teasing ball into the middle from the byline and for once, Beto kept his composure to head the ball into the back of the net and down curtains on any potential Vanuatu comeback.

The partnership between Madura teammates Beto and Andik played once again to Indonesia’s advantage in the 61st minute when the home side found their fourth from a quick break.

Full Time match

Indonesia vs Vanuatu#kitagaruda pic.twitter.com/HiDX6lp9CW — Nastiti Kawiwara (@Nastiti_KP) June 15, 2019

Andik led the counter along the right wing and crossed the ball into the centre reaching Beto via an expertly executed dummy by Dimas. Beto still had work to do as he dribbled past two Vanuatu defenders inside the box before firing a shot past the keeper and bringing up his maiden international hattrick.

No points for guessing, but it was the duo who once again took the plaudits in Indonesia’s fifth goal as Andik’s cross was met by a straightforward Beto header to make it 5-0 in favour of McMenemy’s side four minutes later.

The four-goal man received a rapturous applause when he was taken off in the 69th minute for Dedik Setiawan who in turn became the provided for Indonesia’s sixth and Dimas’ second goal of the game in the 74th minute.

And that is how the score remained when the referee blew the final whistle at the Bung Karno Stadium. Indonesia will now await the results of the draw for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers scheduled to be held on July 15 in Doha, Qatar.