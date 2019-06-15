IR Iran striker Sardar Azmoun linked with transfer to Serie A giants from Zenit Saint Petersburg

IR Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun has been linked with a sensational move from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg to Italian Serie A giants SS Lazio.

The Iranian attacker has been in excellent form for Zenit since his January transfer from FC Rubin Kazan and has scored 12 goals in 16 games helping Sergei Semak’s side lift the Russian Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Lazio are targeting to bring a goalscorer into their squad and were hopeful of signing Wesley Moraes from Club Bruges. However, that move is off the book now with newly-promoted Premier League side Aston Villa announcing his signing for a club record £22 million.

And the 2019 Coppa Italia winners have turned their attention to three other targets — one of which is the 24-year-old Azmoun.

Italian news outlet CittaCeleste are reporting that Lazio’s top target is Andrea Petagna, the former AC Milan forward, who has impressed on loan at SPAL from Atlanta scoring 16 goals.

However, Azmoun, who has been previously linked with the Italian club in the past seasons, is also in contention for a move to the Serie A. However, his freshly-signed contract with FC Zenit could make things a little complicated for Lazio.

The third name on the list is that of Luis Muriel, the 28-year-old Colombian who was on loan at Fiorentina from Spanish La Liga side Sevilla.