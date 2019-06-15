LIVE: International Friendly – Indonesia vs Vanuatu

Indonesia will face Vanuatu in their second international friendly match of this week at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Saturday.

Indonesia, under the charge of head coach Simon McMenemy, are going into their third match of 2019 with Timnas winning one and losing one of the encounters so far.

They had defeated regional rivals Myanmar 2-0 in Scottish coach McMenemy’s debut in the Indonesian dugout, but suffered a 4-1 defeat to Jordan in a FIFA international friendly at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman earlier this week.

Vanuatu are ranked 163rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Indonesia have slipped one position down to sit 160th in the rankings table with the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers on the horizon.

Timnas are in the Pot 5 of the second round draw scheduled for July 14 in Qatar along with other lowly-ranked Asian sides including Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia and Guam. The next stage of the qualifiers will begin in September 2019 and last till June 2020.

The international friendly match between Indonesia and Vanuatu will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the game LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s Matchday Blog here.



