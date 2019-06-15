10 Thailand youngsters selected for two-and-half-year training stint at Leicester City Football Academy

As many as 10 teenagers from Thailand have been selected for a two-and-a-half-year training stint at former Premier League champions Leicester City FC.

Thanachot Natin, Jirapak Saradee, Suphakit Noiyoon, Panuphong Foosaeng, Thawatchai Aocharod, Niphitphon Wongpanya, Seksan Ratree, Phuket Fueangkhon, Marapee Wani and Natthaphong Jantawong are the 10 starlets who will travel to England at the end of August.

The Thai youngsters were selected as part of the fourth year of the Fox Hunt project conducted by King Power — the Thai business giant which owns the Premier League club.

The players who are aged 16 and below were selected from 4,680 players who took part in the King Power Club 2018-19 tournament and will now receive training at the Leicester City Football Academy and study near the English city for 30 months.

“Over the past several seasons, children in the programme have successfully developed their football techniques and physical condition and come home as powerful resources for Thai football.”,” said Apichet Srivaddhanaprapha, Assistant CEO of King Power and chairman of Leicester City.

Anon Samakorn who was part of Thailand’s squad at the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship earlier this year, Kantapat Munpati who won the AFF U-19 Championship in 2017 and Teerawut Suansan who played for Thailand U-19s at the Panda Cup 2019 were all part of the previous editions of Fox Hunt.

The 10 teenagers who have been selected in the fourth year will camp at the Fox Hunt VS Sport Club in Samut Prakan where they will work on their physical condition as well as take a compulsory English course from June 30.

The players will take part in two warm-up games against Kakhon Sawan FC on August 18 and Khon Kaen FC on August 25 before embarking on their trip to the United Kingdom on August 29.