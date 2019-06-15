Vietnam to face African giants Nigeria in international friendly match this year

Vietnam could face Nigeria in a friendly match this year after a decision regarding this was taken at a meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Embassy of Nigeria in Vietnam.

VFF chairman Le Khanh Hai had met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria in Vietnam Francis Efeduma earlier this week where various ways to improve cooperation between the two countries in football was discussed.

Efeduma had said that he was impressed with the progress Vietnam has made in international football in the recent years and praised the passion of the Vietnamese football supporters.

The Nigerian diplomat also announced that the VFF and and Nigeria Football Federation will cooperate to organise a football friendly match between Vietnam and Nigeria national teams for the fans of both sides.

VFF said that a suitable date to organise the match will be worked out taking into consideration the schedule of both sides.

Meanwhile, some media are reporting that it will be the Vietnam U-23s who will face the Super Eagles as part of their Southeast Asian Games 2019 and 2020 AFC U-23 Championship campaigns.

Vietnam are 96th in the latest FIFA World Rankings — their highest in 20 years — while Nigeria have taken part in the FIFA World Cup six times and are 45th in the world.

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)