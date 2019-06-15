International Friendly: Indonesia vs Vanuatu live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia will face Vanuatu in an international friendly match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

This will be the Scottish coach’s third match as the head coach of Timnas with McMenemy having mixed results so far in his stint that includes one win and one loss.

Indonesia began their new era with a 2-0 win over Southeast Asian rivals Myanmar back in March and then lost 4-1 to Jordan in their most recent match held at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman on June 11.

Baha’ Faisal, Ahmed Ersan, Yousef Al Rawashdeh and Hamza Al Dardour scored the goals for the winning side while veteran striker Beto Goncalves scored Indonesia’s consolation goal from a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Vanuatu, ranked 163rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will pose a different challenge for Indonesia who have slipped one position down to 160th in the rankings table.

The island nation’s latest match was a goalless draw against Fiji on June 10 and they are preparing for the 2019 Pacific Games where they will face Papua New Guinea in their opening match in the men’s football competition on July 11.

When to watch?

The international friendly match between Indonesia and Vanuatu will take place on June 15, 2019 and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow the match between Indonesia and Vanuatu LIVE on FOX Sports Asia’s MatchdayBlog.