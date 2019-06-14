FIFA Rankings 2019: Malaysia record joint-highest rise in the world; highest in Asia

The latest batch of FIFA rankings are out, with plenty of teams switching positions. This particular set of rankings has been kind on South East Asian sides, with Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam all recording positive movements.

Malaysia have moved up nine spots in the latest batch of FIFA Rankings and are now one hundred and fifty-ninth (159). The nine-spot leap that Malaysia has taken is not only the best in Asia but also the joint-best in the world!

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men have two big wins against Timor-Leste to thank for their latest rankings boost. Harimau Malaya played their ASEAN rivals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, winning seven-one in the first leg and five-one in the return one.

Meanwhile, the two other sides joining Malaysia as the best movers are Hungary and Armenia. While the former now occupy the forty-second (42) position in the rankings, the latter have made a massive leap into the top 100 and are now ninety-seventh (97).

Malaysia are not the only South East Asian side to record a rise in the latest FIFA rankings. Vietnam, who finished runners up in the King’s Cup also moved up two places and are now ninety-sixth (96). Elsewhere, Myanmar have moved up on the rankings board by two spots while Cambodia have moved up by four.