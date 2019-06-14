FIFA Rankings 2019: Malaysia record highest rise in Asia, Thailand and Indonesia fall

World football’s governing body, FIFA, has revealed the latest set of rankings. As usual, we take a look at how the South East Asian sides have fared, with Vietnam benefitting after their King’s Cup performance.

The latest batch of FIFA rankings have been revealed, with Vietnam still the best ranked South East Asian side. The Golden Dragons have even managed to move up by two places, replacing Estonia in the ninety-sixth (96) spot.

Meanwhile, the other South East Asian sides haven’t fared as well. Thailand, who are closest to Vietnam on the table, fall by two places after a dismal King’s Cup performance. The War Elephants lost both their matches during their home tournament, and are no one hundred and sixteenth (116) on the table.

Elsewhere, Philippines have fallen two places and are now one hundred and twenty-sixth (126). On the other hand, Myanmar have gained two spots and are now occupying the one hundred and thirty-eighth (138) slot.

The biggest movers in this edition of the FIFA rankings are Malaysia. Harimau Malaya are up by nine places, which is the best leap in this month’s rankings. They occupy the one hundred and fifty-ninth (159) spot, having leapfrogged ASEAN rivals Indonesia (140) and Singapore (142).

Cambodia have also recorded a positive movement and are now one hundred and sixty-ninth (169) on the rankings table. On the contrary, both Laos (188) and Timor-Leste (200) have fallen even further.

Elsewhere, India are still on the periphery of the top 100 and are occupying the one hundred and one numbered (101) spot. Portugal (5) and Spain (7) are the big movers in the top 10, while Croatia (6), Uruguay (8), and Switzerland (9) all suffer falls.