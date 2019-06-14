Sirisak Yodyardthai steps down as Thailand coach

Sirisak Yodyardthai announced that he is stepping down as Thailand coach after a disappointing King’s Cup performance from the home team.

Thailand suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats in the King’s Cup tournament, losing to a late goal against Vietnam in the semifinals and to a detemined second-string India side in the 3rd/4th playoffs.

As a result, coach Sirisak Yodyardthai has announced that he will be stepping down from the position of coach of Thailand as the nation looks for its next permanent manager.

Yodyardthai took over the reins from Milovan Rajevac after Thailand were battered 4-1 by India in their first Asian Cup 2019 group game and guided them to the round of 16 in the tournament, where they were eliminated by China.

However, despite having his position as caretaker boss confirmed after the good showing in the tournament, Yodyardthai’s lack of professional coaching license meant that the Thailand football governing body was always going to look to other candidates to lead the team in the long term.

The disappointment of the King’s Cup performances has hastened that process as Yodyardthai chose to step down from his position, clearing the field for the next appointment.

The Thailand football team’s official Facebook handle posted a message of gratitude for his services and also indicated that he will still be a part of the Thailand football setup going forward.