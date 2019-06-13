Reports: Iranian star linked with move to Leeds United

Leeds United may have missed out on the opportunity to get promoted to the Premier League this time around, but they certainly seem keen to rebuild for next season, and have turned their attention to Asia in order to find some talent.

Persian Football are reporting that FC Rostov star Saeid Ezatolahi is being linked with a move to England, and could end up joining Leeds United this summer.

The midfielder has been capped 30 times for Iran since 2015, and clearly caught the fancy of Marcelo Bielsa, who is expected to remain at the helm at Leeds United next season.

Ezatolahi might prove to be a cheap option for the Championship side as they look to strengthen their squad for a promotion push next season, and even though he hasn’t proved himself at Rostov, his versatility might be appreciated at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old’s contract runs out this summer, so it could turn out to be a perfect buy for Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion in a season that had plenty of moments to remember.

Having spent a loan spell at Reading, Saeid Ezatolahi is clearly a player that understands the English game pretty well, and might just excel at Leeds if he joins them.