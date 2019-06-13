Asian Football |

Official: Esteghlal name former Inter Milan manager as new boss

Esteghlal have a new manager, it has been confirmed, and he is one of huge pedigree to say the least. A former Inter Milan manager with vast experience in Serie A, his experience could prove key.

The new boss of the Iranian side is Andrea Stramaccioni, who spent a considerable amount of time in Italy, where he managed the likes of Inter Milan and Udinese.

He is now confirmed as the boss of Esteghlal, who have offered him a 2-year contract and a healthy yearly salary of €1.6million.

Stramaccioni has also previously worked at Panathinaikos and Sparta Prague, and is now charged with the responsibility of taking the Iranian team forward.

