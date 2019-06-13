Official: Esteghlal name former Inter Milan manager as new boss

Esteghlal have a new manager, it has been confirmed, and he is one of huge pedigree to say the least. A former Inter Milan manager with vast experience in Serie A, his experience could prove key.

The new boss of the Iranian side is Andrea Stramaccioni, who spent a considerable amount of time in Italy, where he managed the likes of Inter Milan and Udinese.

He is now confirmed as the boss of Esteghlal, who have offered him a 2-year contract and a healthy yearly salary of €1.6million.

“I’m Proud and happy to declare that yesterday night with my agent @fedepastorello,I accepted the two seasons offer from Esteghlal Fc.

I would like to thank the Chairman, the Sport Director and the all Board for the prestigious opportunity to train one of the best club in Asia” — Andrea e Dalila Stramaccioni (@Dalila_Strama) June 13, 2019

Andrea Stramaccioni has finally officially signed a 2-year contract to become the new manager of Esteghlal. He’ll receive a yearly salary of €1.6million. His assistants will officially be announced soon. https://t.co/D3TDbr6pfC — Sina Saemian (@Sinaa_sa) June 13, 2019

Stramaccioni has also previously worked at Panathinaikos and Sparta Prague, and is now charged with the responsibility of taking the Iranian team forward.