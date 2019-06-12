FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia set to be promoted to pot 4, Indonesia to be demoted

Malaysia are set to be promoted to pot 4 for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers draw while Malaysia are set to be demoted to pot 5.

Even though Indonesia (159) were placed above Malaysia in the latest FIFA Rankings update which came out in April, FootyRankings claim that they are set to rise six places and reach the 161st spot in the July update while Indonesia, who fell to a 4-1 loss to Jordan will lose places to fall below Malaysia in the rankings.

Thus, they will be demoted to the pot 5 for the second round of World Cup Qualification draw while Malaysia will be promoted to pot 4. The draw is set to be held on 17th July in Doha, Qatar.

Pot 4

🇹🇲 Turkmenistan

🇲🇲 Myanmar

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇾🇪 Yemen

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

🇲🇻 Maldives

🇰🇼 Kuwait

🇲🇾 Malaysia Pot 5

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇳🇵 Nepal

🇧🇩 Bangladesh

🇲🇳 Mongolia

🇬🇺 Guam

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka

A total of 40 teams under AFC will be drawn into groups of eight teams each and all the group winners, along with the four best runners-up will move to the next round of qualification. Malaysia will be benefitted by this movement in pots as it would help them get an easier draw when compared to the teams in pot 5.