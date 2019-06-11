Jordan defeat Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia 4-1 in international friendly at Amman

Jordan eased past Indonesia 4-1 in an international friendly match held at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

Jordan, coached by former Belgium international Vital Borkelmans, found the proceedings easy against Timnas in what was Scottish coach Simon McMenemy’s second match in charge of Indonesia.

Warning bells were ringing already for the Southeast Asians as Baha Faisal teed up Khalil Bani Attiah inside the box in the seventh minute only for the Jordanian to fire his shot over the goal.

Dedik Setiawan produced the first chance for the visitors in the 13th minute when he fired into the side netting from a tight angle, but it was the hosts who deservedly went into the lead in the 23rd minute.

Baha Faisal chased a ball launched forward into the box and got there ahead of the Indonesian defender. The Jordanian, with the angle closing fast, decided to take a shot which beat Indonesia goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa at his near post and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Indonesia almost went 2-0 down when Achmad Jufriyanto lost possession inside his own box, but Andritany was there to save his defender’s blushes. However, the second goal would come before the half-time break Ahmed Ersan cut in from the left wing, dribbled past one defender and placed his shot past the keeper in the 43rd minute.

Jordan’s third goal was a gift from Andritany as the goalkeeper played a pass straight into the legs of substitute Yousef Al-Rawashdeh who slotted it into goal from outside the box with the custodian scrambling back!

Hamza Al Dardour found the top right corner in the 79th minute to make it 4-1 before Indonesia reduced the deficit by a goal.

Indonesia striker Beto Goncalves was played through on goal by Irfan Bachdim and it looked like as if the Brazilian-born attacker’s first touch had let him down. But he did manage to draw a foul from Moataz Yaseen, who had replaced Amer Shafi in Jordan goal, resulting in a penalty.

The 37-year-old himself converted the penalty to make it 4-1. Indonesia will now face Vanuatu in another match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on June 15.