International Friendly: Kyaw Ko Ko magic hands Myanmar 2-1 win over Singapore

It was the Kyaw Ko Ko show at the National Stadium in Singapore, as Myanmar emerged 2-1 winners away from home in an International friendly against Singapore.

The Lions were up for this game under the tutelage of new boss Tatsuma Yoshida, but Myanmar had a new head coach of their own in the form of Miodrag Radulovic.



It was an open encounter from the very beginning, with chances for both teams, but the deadlock was broken as early as the fifth minute, as Myanmar hit the front.

The super combination of Aung Thu and Kyaw Ko Ko on the counter worked wonders for the Burmese, and the latter calmly slotted the ball home to give his side a stunning lead.

Singapore fired back however, and while they were clearly troubled at the back, Gabriel Quak equalised for the Lions after a delicious dinked ball into his path.

Gabriel with our equaliser and all to play for after the break. Come on, Lions! 🇸🇬 #ONESTRONG #SINMYA pic.twitter.com/zqcvRGDiN9 — FAS (@FASingapore) June 11, 2019



He made no mistake, and it was 1-1 heading into the break. The open nature of the match was a treat for fans, but the second half turned out to be slightly cagey, owing to a number of fouls and substitutions.

A moment of inspiration from Kyaw Ko Ko tilted the balance of power however, as he beat the offside trap and showed his finishing prowess once again to ensure Myanmar regain their lead.

The visitors kept their lead and survived a barrage of Singaporean attacks to take home the spoils and leave the Lions with a bit of thinking to do. A few call-ups from the U-22 Merlion Cup-winning side perhaps? Only time will tell.

(Image courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)