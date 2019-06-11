LIVE: FIFA International Friendly – Singapore vs Myanmar

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly held between Singapore and Myanmar at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

There is plenty to look forward to in this game between Singapore and Myanmar, with both sides capable of picking up a victory. There are bragging rights on the line in this one, and undoubtedly, neither team would want to end up on the wrong side of a win tonight.

Singapore come into this game on the back of a nervy 4-3 victory over the Solomon Islands, and would want a slightly easier outing on this occasion.

That game marked the very first win in the very first game for new Singapore boss Tatsuma Yoshida, who was named the manager of the Lions on May 30.

This match however, may pose an even bigger challenge for Yoshida, who seemed calm despite his side conceding three goals against the Solomon Islands.

“Fans, always, when there’s a goal (cheer), and when you concede (jeer). All over the world, that’s football. In Myanmar, Spain, Brazil, Japan, it’s the same. No worry. We trust ourselves, no problem. Three goals? It’s okay. If (we conceded) 10, it’s a problem,” Yoshida said.

Nonetheless, all eyes are on this game against Myanmar, and the action kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT. Make sure you catch all the drama right here via our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog.