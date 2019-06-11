LIVE: FIFA International Friendly – Jordan vs Indonesia

Indonesia national team coached by Simon McMenemy will face Vital Borkelmans’ Jordan in an international friendly match at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman on Tuesday.

The trip to Jordan will be Indonesia’s first assignment this month at the international stage with them also scheduled to face the island nation of Vanuatu in a friendly outside of the FIFA international window at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on June 15.

This will be Scottish coach’s second game in charge of Timnas having overseen a 2-0 win over Southeast Asian neighbours Myanmar in his debut last March when Greg Nwokolo and Ilija Spasojevic scored for the winners.

However, it will be a different ball game for the Indonesians, ranked 159th in the FIFA World Rankings, as they face Jordan who are ranked 97th in the world and took part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

The two friendly games in June will give McMenemy and his Indonesian players valuable experience as they prepare for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September this year.

The FIFA International Friendly Match between Indonesia and Jordan will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can follow all updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog.