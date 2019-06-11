Defender comes out of retirement as India name 35-man preliminary squad for Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019

Centre-back Anas Edathodika has come out of retirement as India national team head coach Igor Stimac has named a 35-man squad for the International Cup 2019 to be held from July 7 to 18.

The 32-year-old defender had announced his retirement from international football after the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year where an injury had forced him out during the Blue Tigers’ 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in the final group match.

“The respect I earned while playing for the Blue Tigers is something which has pushed me to challenge myself again. I’m equally passionate and focused like what I was one year back. I’m ready to push myself more,” Anas said on his comeback to the national team.

Former Croatian coach has called up 35 players to the national team camp for the Intercontinental Cup which will be his second assignment with India following the King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand.

India head defeated hosts Thailand 1-0 to claim the third place in the annual tournament after going down 3-1 to Curacao in the opening match held at the Chang Arena in Buriram.

The International Cup is into its second edition and will be held in Ahmedabad next month. It will feature hosts India alongside DPR Korea, Tajikistan and Syria. India are the reigning champions having defeated Kenya in the final last year at Mumbai.

India’s 35-man preliminary squad for Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Sarthak Golui, Narender, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojari, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Soosairaj Michael

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh