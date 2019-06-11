King’s Cup 2019: India to enter Top 100 of FIFA World Rankings while Vietnam, Thailand maintain positions

India are all set to reclaim a spot in the top 100 of the FIFA World Rankings after their 1-0 win over Thailand in the King’s Cup 2019 in Buriram last week.

The Blue Tigers, led by their then coach Stephen Constantine, had reached a 21-year high when they were placed 96th in the World Rankings last July, but has since slipped down to 101st in the world.

🇮🇳 India 1-0 Thailand 🇹🇭 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇮🇳 1219.22 (+ 4.57)

🇹🇭 1164.79 (- 4.57) Rankings after match :

🇮🇳 100 (+ 1)

🇹🇭 116 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 9, 2019

But their 1-0 win over Thailand in the third-place play-off of the 47th King’s Cup under their new head coach Igor Stimac, might have helped them return to the top 100 in the rankings, according to FootyRankings.

Anirudh Thapa had scored the only goal as India defeated hosts Thailand at the Chang Arena — their second win over the Changsuek this year after a 4-1 thrashing at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in January.

With the victory, India will collect 4.57 points to improve their ranking by one place to 100th while Thailand will maintain their 116th place despite the defeat.

🇨🇼 Curacao 1-1 (5-4 PSO) Vietnam 🇻🇳 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇨🇼 1302.06 (+ 1.84)

🇻🇳 1232.17 (+ 0.66) Rankings after match :

🇨🇼 80 (+ 2)

🇻🇳 97 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) June 9, 2019

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam too, who were defeated in the final by Curacao 1-0, will not take much damages from the loss as they are set to remain as the No.1 team in Southeast Asia at 97th.

However, Curacao are predicted to climb two ranks up to take the 80th spot.