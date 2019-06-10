Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 fixture list announced

The Hero Intercontinental Cup is back for its second edition. The Indian-origin tournament took place for the very first time last year in Mumbai. This year, however, the competition has been moved to Ahmedabad, where all seven matches will take place between July 7 and July 18.

Hosts India are the reigning champions, having beaten Kenya in the final of the inaugural edition of the competition last year. The Blue Tigers beat Chinese Taipei and Kenya in the group stage as well, before losing to New Zealand. Despite that, they finished as the group toppers due to a superior goal difference and beat Kenya in the final by two goals to nil, with Sunil Chhetri scoring both.

This time around, India will face the Asian trio of DPR Korea, Tajikistan, and Syria during the league stage. They will go up against Tajikistan in the opening match on July 7, with Syria and DPR Korea facing off on July 8.

Syria and Tajikistan will then play their second match against each other on July 10, before India take on DPR Korea on July 13. The hosts will finish the league stage on July 16 with a match against Syria, three days after Tajikistan play DPR Korea.

The top two teams will qualify for the final of the 2019 Hero Intercontinental Cup, which will take place on July 18.

Here is the fixture list in full:

India vs Tajikistan; July 7

Syria vs DPR Korea; July 8

Tajikistan vs Syria; July 10

India vs DPR Korea; July 13

DPR Korea vs Tajikistan; July 15

India vs Syria; July 16

Final; July 18