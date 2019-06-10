ASEAN football fans want India to join AFF and compete against them

An interesting proposal was raised on social media by ASEAN fans who touted the possibility of India joining the AFF to compete against other teams in Southeast Asia.

India took part in the King’s Cup 2019 tournament recently held in Thailand and acquitted themselves well under new coach Igor Stimac.

After losing 2-0 to Curacao in the semifinals, they bounced back to record a 1-0 win over hosts Thailand in the 3rd/4th placing match, despite fielding a relatively weakened side without the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Jeje and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to name a few.

It was India’s second win on the bounce against Thailand after a resounding 4-1 win at the Asian Cup 2019.

After the encounter, talk of India joining the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and competing on a regular basis against other Southeast Asian sides snowballed in social media circles.

Naturally, the argument polarised opinion with a number of fans open to the idea of welcoming another decent team into the fold while some others were determinedly against it.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

On the flipside, there were also arguments against the notion – primarily having to do with geographical reasons. Some fans felt, and rightly so, that AFF tournaments should be strictly restricted to ASEAN countries.

Obviously, there were a couple of troll comments in there too.



