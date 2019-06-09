Merlion Cup 2019: Ikhsan Fandi goal hands Singapore 1-0 win over Thailand and Merlion Cup trophy

Singapore are the Merlion Cup 2019 winners after a goal in the first half from Ikhsan Fandi earned the Young Lions a deserved 1-0 victory over Thailand.

Singapore were on course from the very beginning, with Irfan Fandi presented an opportunity to hand his team the lead, but the skipper could only lash one over the top even when completely free inside the box.

An inspired change by coach Fandi Ahmad saw Ikhsan Fandi come on for Daniel Goh midway through the first period, and it proved to be a masterstroke, as the forward responded just a few minutes later.

A mess by Thai goalkeeper Korraphat Nareechan allowed Ikhsan an opportunity to get in, and despite losing his footing, he showed great composure to slot the ball past the opposition defenders into an empty net.

The second half saw some promise from the Thai team, but the Singaporean defence stood defiant, with Irfan Fandi leading from the front with his tackles and challenges.

Substitutions did tend to slow the game’s momentum down, but Singapore used every opportunity they had to counter attack, going close on a few occasions.

When the dust settled however and all was said and done, the Young Lions triumphed, and will get their hands on the coveted Merlion Cup trophy in front of their home fans at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

(Image courtesy: Football Association of Singapore)