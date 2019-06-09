LIVE: Merlion Cup 2019 – Singapore U-23 vs Thailand U-23

The Merlion Cup 2019 comes to a conclusion as hosts Singapore U-23 national team face Thailand U-23s in the final at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday.

The final day of the Merlion Cup will see the winners of the two opening matches battling for the trophy in the final to be held from 7:30 PM HKT while the losers from the opening day face off in a third-place play-off kicking off early from 4:30 PM HKT.

Thailand, under Alexandre Gama, avenged their defeat in the final of the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 when they overcame Indonesia 2-1 to set up a final against hosts Singapore. Saringkan Promsupa and Ekanit Panya scored early for Thailand while Witan Sulaeman could only find a consolation goal for Garuda Muda.

Meanwhile, Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Philippines in their opening fixture. Ikhsan Fandi, Irfan Fandi and Amiruldin Asraf scored for the Young Lions as the Azkals offered very little challenge to the hosts.

The final of the Merlion Cup 2019 between Singapore U-23s and Thailand U-23s will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can follow all the action LIVE right here via our FOX Sports Asia LIVE Blog starting one hour before kick off.