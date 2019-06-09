LIVE: Merlion Cup 2019 – Indonesia U-23 vs Philippines U-23

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog for the Merlion Cup 2019, where we have the Indonesia U-23 national team facing the Philippines U-23s in a third-place play-off on Sunday.

The final day of the Merlion Cup will see the winners of the two opening matches fighting each other to decide who takes home the cup while the losers from the opening day face off to decide the third-place finishers in the first kick off at 4:30 PM HKT.

Philippines youngsters had suffered a 3-0 defeat to hosts Singapore in the opening match of the tournament with Ikhsan Fandi, Irfan Fandi and Amiruldin Asraf scoring for the winners while Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia, who are the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship winners, had gone down fighting against Thailand 2-1 — Witan Sulaeman’s goal not enough to deny the Thais who went ahead early thanks to goals from Saringkan Promsupa and Ekanit Panya.

The Merlion Cup which was first played in 1982 has been rebooted by the FAS this season with Thailand facing Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore to decide the winners of the 2019 edition.

The third-place decider between Indonesia U-23s and Philippines U-23s will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the action LIVE right here via our FOX Sports Asia LIVE Blog starting one hour before kick off.