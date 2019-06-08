King’s Cup 2019: Social media reacts after Cong Phuong misses penalty and Curacao win

Curacao got the better of Vietnam in the King’s Cup 2019 tournament, and social media was on fire, with fans of Vietnam and even Thailand getting involved in the action.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, and subsequently went to penalties, where Curacao held their nerve and came out 5-4 winners after an eventful penalty shootout.

Social media reacted to the situation in typical fashion, with fans from Thailand and Vietnam sparring, and the topic of Nguyen Cong Phuong being one of those to miss a penalty also coming up.

Thailand fans appeared to be present in large numbers for the game between Vietnam and Curacao, and many believe the Thai supporters were supporting Curacao during the game, even emerging with the national flag of Curacao.

This led to a heated exchange between the two sets of supporters, and it was definitely worth watching.

As interesting as the online sparring was, what mattered was out on the pitch, and Curacao did what many perhaps did not quite see coming, beating off the challenge of all other members, to finish top of the King’s Cup 2019 charts.

As for Vietnam, they can take plenty of positives themselves, but surely won’t be happy with Thai fans for their contributions.