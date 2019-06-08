Vietnam pay the penalty as Curacao win King’s Cup 2019

Curacao have won King’s Cup 2019 after beating Vietnam 5-4 in a penalty shootout after both teams played out a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s final at the Chang Arena.

Following a goalless first half, Jurich Carolina fired Curacao ahead two minutes before the hour mark when Jurich Carolina received possession outside the area and tried his luck with a speculative effort that found its way past Dang Van Lam, who might feel he could have done better to keep it out.

With Vietnam pushing in search of the equaliser, there was soon plenty of space for Curacao to exploit and they could easily have killed off the contest if not for some wayward finishing by Charlison Benschop.

The Vietnamese also had their fair share of chances throughout the 90 minutes but, as the game entered its closing stages, it looked like they had just come up short in their quest.

But, with seven minutes remaining, a lovely move saw Tran Van Kien’s low cross from the right cheekily dummied by Nguyen Quang Hai into the path of Pham Duc Huy, who clinically rolled a shot into the bottom corner.

With the scores level, the game then went to the dreaded penalty shootout and it was Nguyen Cong Phuong who proved to be the villain, missing the only of ten attempts when he blazed over to allow Curacao to go on and win the tournament.

VIETNAM: Dang Van Lam, Do Duy Manh, Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung (Nguyen Anh Duc 66’), Nguyen Trong Hoang, Pham Duc Huy, Luong Xuan Truong (Tran Minh Vuong 46’), Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Van Toan (Tran Van Kien 77’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Cong Phuong.

CURACAO: Eloy Room, Jurien Gaari, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Jurich Carolina, Michael Maria, Roly Bonevacia (Gervane Kastaneer 72’), Leandro Bacuna, Gevaro Nepomuceno (Jarchinio Antonio 81’), Elson Hooi, Jafar Arias (Charlison Benschop 62’).

Photo credit: VPF