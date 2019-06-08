Merlion Cup 2019: Indonesia vs Philippines live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Indonesia U-23 national team will face Philippines U-23s in a third-place play-off of the Merlion Cup 2019 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

The third-place play-off will see the losers from the two opening matches squaring off to decide the third-place finishers in the tournament organised by the Football Association of Singapore.

Philippines had suffered a 3-0 defeat to hosts Singapore in the opening match of the tournament while Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia, who are the 2019 AFF U-22 Championship winners, had gone down fighting against Thailand 2-1.

The Merlion Cup which was first played in 1982 has been rebooted by the FAS this season and will also feature the U-23 national teams of Thailand coached by Alexandre Gama and ASEAN U-22 champions Indonesia coached by Indra Sjafri who will face off in the opening match of the tournament.

The maiden tournament in 1982 was won by Australia with Korea Republic B side finishing second. The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and the hosts fought for the trophy in 2009 in a one-off match.

When to watch?

The match between Indonesia U-23s and Philippines U-23s will take place on June 9, and kicks-off at 4:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The tickets are priced at SG$10 for the grandstand and SG$ 6 for the gallery.

The Merlion Cup 2019 matches will be shown LIVE on 1 Play Sports.

You can also follow all the action from the Merlion Cup 2019 between Singapore and Philippines at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.