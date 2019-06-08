Merlion Cup 2019: Singapore vs Thailand live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Singapore U-23 national team will face Thailand U-23s in the final of the Merlion Cup 2019 at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

Hosts Singapore had defeated Philippines 3-0 to enter the final with second half goals coming from the Fandi siblings Irfan and Ikhsan as well as Amiruldin Asraf who opened the scoring in the first half.

Meanwhile, Thailand, under Alexandre Gama, defeated Indonesia 2-1 with Saringkan Promsupa and Ekanit Panya scoring for the victors while Witan Sulaeman finding the consolation goal for Garuda Muda.

The Merlion Cup which was first played in 1982 has been rebooted by the FAS this season and will also feature the U-23 national teams of Thailand coached by Alexandre Gama and ASEAN U-22 champions Indonesia coached by Indra Sjafri who will face off in the opening match of the tournament.

The maiden tournament in 1982 was won by Australia with Korea Republic B side finishing second. The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and the hosts fought for the trophy in 2009 in a one-off match.

When to watch?

The match between Singapore U-23s and Thailand U-23s will take place on June 9, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The tickets are priced at SG$10 for the grandstand and SG$ 6 for the gallery.

The Merlion Cup 2019 matches will be shown LIVE on 1 Play Sports.

You can also follow all the action from the Merlion Cup 2019 between Singapore and Philippines at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.