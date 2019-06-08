WATCH: Thailand fans applaud India after King’s Cup 2019 display despite 1-0 loss

Thailand may have gone down 1-0 to India in the King’s Cup 2019 tournament, but their fans were in full voice after the game, and applauded the Indian team for a job well done.

Seldom does one get to see an opposition side acknowledge the efforts of a team after losing, but respect to Thailand for being classy even in defeat. Take a look at the scenes after the game was finished.

And the moment could not have been captured better than this, as ‘Changsuek’ fans shared their love for the Blue Tigers, despite finishing fourth and last in the King’s Cup 2019 tournament.

It was Anirudh Thapa who ended up scoring the winning goal for India, in a game that witnessed the subcontinent side put up a seemingly second string unit.

New head coach Igor Stimac tested out the talent at his disposal, and got just the response that he had desired, with the youngsters proving too much for the Thai team to deal with.

India got the better of Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup as well a few months ago, where the scoreline was a rather shocking 4-1.