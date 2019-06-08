Asian Football |

Social media reacts as Thailand finishes last in King’s Cup 2019

It was a day to forget for the Thailand National Football Team, as the ASEAN heavyweights succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of India at the King’s Cup 2019 tournament.

Social media was in a frenzy after the result, as it means that Thailand end up in fourth place at the King’s Cup, and hence finish last in the tournament. India have much to look forward to after this win.


India’s win comes just months after they beat Thailand 4-1 at the AFC Asian Cup, but with a relatively inexperienced outfit this time, the Blue Tigers have inflicted defeat on ‘Changsuek’ once again. No wonder social media agrees it was a fantastic job.

