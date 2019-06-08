Social media reacts as Thailand finishes last in King’s Cup 2019

It was a day to forget for the Thailand National Football Team, as the ASEAN heavyweights succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of India at the King’s Cup 2019 tournament.

Social media was in a frenzy after the result, as it means that Thailand end up in fourth place at the King’s Cup, and hence finish last in the tournament. India have much to look forward to after this win.

Thailand on a bit of an uexpected downhill. https://t.co/v6bJyHc9zI — Tomas Danicek (@TomDanicek) June 8, 2019

So, Thailand invited India to take revenge and prove that Asian Cup Win was on a fluke. They lose to Vietnam to face India and end up losing to India and finish fourth in their own tournament. What more? They award the Man of the Match to their own player after losing. Nice. — Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) June 8, 2019

So India beats Thailand in their den with a half strength team, future should be good #IndianFootball #KingsCup — Neetish (@Neetish) June 8, 2019

HAHAHAHA!!!!!! Beating Thailand at their own home! Well played @IndianFootball ! Stimac might really be the man for this job. #THAIND — Arindam (@Arindam9029) June 8, 2019



India’s win comes just months after they beat Thailand 4-1 at the AFC Asian Cup, but with a relatively inexperienced outfit this time, the Blue Tigers have inflicted defeat on ‘Changsuek’ once again. No wonder social media agrees it was a fantastic job.