King’s Cup 2019: Hosts Thailand finish last after defeat to India

Hosts Thailand ended their King’s Cup 2019 campaign on another disappointing note after losing 1-0 to India in Saturday’s third-place playoff at the Chang Arena.

Having fallen to a 1-0 defeat to fierce rivals Vietnam on Wednesday after dramatically conceding in the 94th minute, the Thais entered the match hoping to at least give their home fans something to cheer about.

But it was India who drew first blood in the 17th minute when some haphazard defending saw the hosts only half clear a freekick as far as to Adil Khan, who guided the ball across the six-yard box for an unmarked Anirudh Thapa to finish off at the back post.

17′ GOOOAAAL! It’s @AnirudhThapa again! 🔥🔥 Adil gets the ball on the wing after a melee. His cross goes across the face of the goal and Thapa taps it in from beyond the far post. 🤩 🇹🇭 0-1 🇮🇳#THAIND #KingsCup 👑 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/A9i1QRsDuM — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 8, 2019

Thailand then looked to have equalised five minutes later when Theerathon Bunmathan curled a delicate ball over the opposition defence and Teerasil Dangda produced a clever finish to hook the ball into the bottom corner with his back to goal.

However, for the second game running, the War Elephants were denied a goal as the linesman’s flag correctly ruled the strike out for offside.

As the game wore on, Thailand continued to create more chances but were just unable to find a way past a stubborn Indian defence, with goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and centre-backs Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan all looking determined to keep a clean sheet.

And, as the Thais pushed forward with greater urgency in the closing stages, India did look threatening on the counter with Thapa in particular impressing.

Still, with neither team able to find the back of the net again for the remainder of the contest, it was India who held on to the win to ensure they would head home from King’s Cup 2019 on a positive note.

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Pawee Tanthatemee (Supachok Sarachat 41’), Suphan Thongsong (Pansa Hemviboon 71’), Adisorn Promrak, Tanaboon Kesarat (Peeradon Chamratsamee 68’), Tristan Do, Sumanya Purisay, Thitipan Puangchan, Theerathon Bunmathan, Supachai Jaided, Teerasil Dangda.

INDIA: Amrinder Singh, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Vinit Rai, Raynier Fernandes (Sahal Abdul Samad 75’), Amarjit Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Farukh Choudhary (Jackichand Singh 56’), Balwant Singh (Manvir Singh 51’).

Photo credit: All India Football Federation