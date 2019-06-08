King’s Cup 2019: 5 talking points as Anirudh Thapa gives India 1-0 win over hosts Thailand and third place

India secured a third-place finish in the King’s Cup 2019 as they piled on more misery on hosts Thailand defeating them 1-0 at the Chang Arena in Buriram on Saturday.

India had defeated the Thais 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stages earlier this year under Stephen Constantine, but Saturday’s win will be remembered as the first victory for the Blue Tigers under their new Croatian head coach Igor Stimac.

So, here are FOX Sports Asia’s five major talking points from the game…

1) Stimac continues his experiments with Blue Tigers

India’s new head coach had tried various tactics during their 3-1 defeat to Curacao in the King’s Cup opener and the Croatian continued his tinkering by brining in eight new players to his starting 11 for the third-place play-off against Thailand. Stimac even dropped India’s ever-reliable captain and striker Sunil Chhetri to the bench while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defensive midfielder Pronay Halder and winger Udanta Singh were also casualties. The defensive trio of Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke were the only players who kept their place in the squad. The starting 11 had an average age of 24.5 years and featured two U-21 and three U-23 players.

2) Anirudh’s first-half display two goals’ worth!

One of those U-21 players was Anirudh Thapa who had a memorable first half on his return to the starting 11. The 21-year-old Chennaiyin FC midfielder tapped in to give the Blue Tigers the lead in the 17th minute. A free kick into the defence was cleared by the Thais only as far as centre-back Adil Khan whose cross across the goal was turned in at the far post by Anirudh. But the Indian youngster was not only effective on the attack, but also at the back making a crucial intervention to maintain India’s lead in the 35th minute. Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC centre-back Pawee Tanthatemee’s header from a corner was destined for the back of the net, but Anirudh managed to stick out his leg to clear the ball off the line and save his defenders’ blushes.

3) Teerasil in elite company with 100 Thailand caps

The day also marked veteran striker Teerasil Dangda becoming only the fifth Thai footballer to win 100 international caps. The Muangthong United star is now level with Datsakorn Thonglao and Piyapong Pue-on on 100 matches for Thailand and only behind Totchtawan Sripan who won 110 caps and Kiatisuk Senamuang who earned an all-time record 135 caps for Thailand at the international level. However, it was a bittersweet day for the former Sanfrecce Hiroshima forward as he failed to make an impact on the pitch. Teerasil had put the ball in the back of the net in the 21st minute, but was clearly in an offside position. The 30-year-old also squandered another gilt-edged chance in the 62nd minute when he headed a tasty cross from substitute Supachok Sarachat straight into the hands of Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh — something he repeated again in the dying moments of the game.

4) King’s Cup ends in disappointment for Changsuek



It was a trophy that they would have loved to keep in their country, but things could not have gone any more wrong for Thailand at the 47th King’s Cup. First came a last-minute defeat at the hands of Vietnam in a match-up between the traditional powerhouses of Southeast Asian football and its new champions. And then playing for nothing but pride, they suffered a second straight defeat at the hands of India after that embarrassing 4-1 loss to the South Asians in the opener of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year! What makes it all the more embarrassing for the War Elephants is the fact that this time the defeat came in front of their supporters that flocked the Chang Arena.

5) What next for the Thailand national team?

June’s FIFA international window hasn’t been kind to Sirisak Yodyardthai’s men. Two defeats in two matches will not reflect kindly either on their FIFA World Rankings or their seeding for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2019. But before that, the priority of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) should be finding a permanent solution for Thailand’s coaching problem. Sirisak, who took charge as caretaker of the side after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac during the Asian Cup in January, has done a solid job with the team, but FAT has time and again insisted that he is only a stopgap solution for the national team. Nothing much has come out of their search for the a new manager, but it is high time the Thai football authorities doubled down on their efforts.

