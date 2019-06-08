WATCH: Anirudh Thapa gives India lead against Thailand in King’s Cup 2019 third-place playoff match

India started their third-place playoff encounter against Thailand on the front foot as Anirudh Thapa’s strike in the 17th minute gave India an early lead which they managed to preserve by the half time.

After India looked threatening in the first couple of exchanges, Thailand managed to get into their own and troubled the Indian defence with an attack after another. However, completely against the run of play, India earned a free-kick.

The delivery was good and the Thailand defence made a mess of it, failing to clear it in one go. The loose ball then ultimately fell to Adil Khan, who has been India’s best player so far, who squared it for Anirudh Thapa on the far post and the youngster made no mistake in tapping it in.

Here’s the goal!

Thailand had multiple opportunities to equalise after that but India managed to hold on.